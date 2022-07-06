The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali has tasked the Police Constables who recently passed out to maintain discipline and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Alkali who gave this charge during the passing out parade of 357 Constables from Police Training School, Oyin Akoko, Ondo State,

emphasising that unethical behaviour will not be condoned under any guise.

Alkali who was represented by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 17, AIG Yunuss Mohammed Akeera, stressed that rule of law and respect for human rights which is the bedrock of policing must be adhered to.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Zone, DSP Adeoye Akeem, the IGP maintained that “the Police under my leadership has zero-tolerance for indiscipline and any act that may be antithetical to police professionalism.

“I, therefore, admonish you to resolve not to engage in any activity that will be unedifying of your good name, that of your families and indeed the Force as you commence your policing career today.”

On his part, the Commandant of Police Training School, Oyin Akoko, DCP Aina Adesola, charged the new Constables to be selfless, patriotic and good ambassadors of the school.

Adesola said, “As Policemen, you must have respect for the Rule of law, fundamental human rights and your loyalty to the nation and the Force must be total and resolute.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

IGP tasks Constables on discipline, respect for human rights

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP

IGP tasks Constables on discipline, respect for human rights