Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal today swore in nine new members into his cabinet who were recently screened and confirmed by the State House of Assembly.

Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony held at the chamber of the Government House, the Governor charged them to be committed to the people’s welfare and to shun discrimination across the party lines.

He said though it is an electioneering period for them to ender people to themselves is to carry everyone along despite party affiliation.

He noted that they are coming when every state and federal government are facing a financial crisis stressing that they should make up their minds to serve the people and be prudent in their dealings.

“Let me tell you many states of the federation including federal government are finding it difficult to pay salaries and pensions but we in Sokoto we have not owed any worker or pensioners”

He commended those Commissioners who resigned to the contest but later stepped down in the spirit of sportsmanship and love for the party.

Punch newspaper recalled that Seven commissioners in Governor Waziri Tambuwal resigned to seek elective office on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) but later step down because of party arrangement.

The Governor however in the spirit of togetherness reinstated them by sending their names to the state assembly for consideration.

Among those Commissioners who resigned before the primaries are Aminu Bala Bodinga, Col Garba Moyi Rtd, Bashir Gidado, Salihu Maidaji, Abdullahi Maigwandu, and Abubakar Maikurdi Ahmad as well as Bashir Mohammed Lambara

The other two new commissioners are Abubakar Dange and Abdullahi Yusuf Hausawa who was until the appointment the publicity secretary of PDP in the state.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Tambuwal swears in nine New Commissioners





Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP

Tambuwal swears in nine New Commissioners