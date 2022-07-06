UNIABUJA promotes 44 staff to professorial rank, 2 to bursar

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) has approved the promotion of 44 academic staff to the rank of professor and associate professor.

While 22 staff were promoted to the rank of professor, 20 were promoted to the rank of associate professor.

The Council also approved the promotion of two bursary staff to the rank of deputy bursar.

Head, Information and University Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that the promotions were considered and approved by Council at its 92nd and 93rd Regular Meetings, which were held on Thursday 30th and Friday 31st March 2022, and Tuesday 28th and Wednesday 29th June 2022, respectively.

A breakdown of the promotion list showed that the academic staff were promoted across several disciplines. There were 7 staff promoted in veterinary medicine; 4, Law; 3, Economics; 3, BiologicalSciences;2, Guidance and Counselling, and 2, Mathematics.

The disciplines of other promoted staff include theatre arts, medical biochemistry, public administration, medicine, engineering, science and environmental education and geography.

Congratulating the staff, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, said their promotion was a testimony to their continued dedication, hard work and discipline.

According to Na’Allah, the University management, with the support and guidance of the Council, is determined to ensure that every staff gets a promotion as and when due.

He said, “I must congratulate all our staff who have been promoted by Council at its 92nd and 93rd Regular meetings. No doubt, this is a demonstration of hard work, diligence and determination on their part. These are virtues we encourage and promote among our staff at the University of Abuja.

“I urge the staff to continue to work even harder because this rank is not the end of academic prowess. These positions call for more hard work, responsibility and breaking newer grounds. You must show that this is the beginning of greater things to come from you,” Na’Allah said.

