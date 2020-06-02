Equities market sustains bulls, gains 0.27 per cent

Equities trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustain previous day gains as All Share Index (ASI) rose marginally by 0.27 per cent amid sustained bargain hunting activity.

Equities market extended its stance into the second trading session as All Share Index as settle at 25,383.43 basis points pegging Year-to-Date (YtD) return at -5.43 per cent while the market capitalisation settled at N13.24 trillion on Tuesday.

Similarly, the bull dominated the market after the market breadth recorded 21 gainers against 17 losers, an unimpressive return when compared to previous day outlook.

Neimeth Pharmaceuticals, United Prints Limited, Sky Aviation, Japaul Oil and ABC Transport led the gainers’ chart. At the rear of the chart, Prestige Insurance, Omatek, Champion Breweries, Union Bank of Nigeria and UACN lead the losers’ chart.

Analysing by sectors, the Insurance and Industrial goods indices recorded gains by 0.4 per cent and 0.2 per cent respectively, while losses recorded in the Consumer Goods and Banking indices. The Oil and Gas index remained flat

Market Activity improved in terms of volume of trades recording a total of 378 million shares, a 49.18 per cent incline from 253 million shares recorded in the previous session. Value followed suit to close upbeat by 128.87 per cent from the previous session of N2.65 billion to close at N6.05 billion.

Nigerian Breweries, Guaranty Trust Bank, Zenith Bank, AIICO and FBN Holdings ended the trading day as top performers in terms of volume while Nigerian Breweries, Dangote Cement, Guaranty Trust Bank, Zenith Bank and MTN Nigeria made up the top five performers in terms of the value of units traded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

UPDATE: FG Eases Lockdown, Reopens Banks, Religious Centres, But Schools Remain Closed

Nigeria has moved to the second phase of the ease of lockdown in the effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic as more restrictions have been lifted in the gradual move to fully reopen the economy. The new measures, which will be in place for the next four weeks, include the reopening of places of worship provided…Read full story

Obaseki Presents Re-Election Bid Nomination Form To Buhari

The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has presented his nomination form, seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to President Muhammadu Buhari. The governor stormed the presidential villa, Abuja, on Monday, to see the president, brushing aside the controversy generated by… Read full story

UPDATE: Petrol To Sell At N123/Ltr As PPPRA Reviews Ex-Depot Price

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency(PPPRA) has reviewed the existing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) pump price band between N121.50 and N123.50 per litre for the month of June. It also pegged the ex-depot price band at N102.13 and N104.13/litre, weeks after the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation… Read full story

FG Relaxes Ban On Religious Gathering, Curfew Now From 10pm To 4am

The Federal Government on Monday announced the relaxation on the ban on religious gathering in the country from June 1. The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 disclosed this during its daily briefing in Abuja, saying this is based on the guidelines and protocols agreed by state governments… Read full story