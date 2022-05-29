Ifeanyi Ubah, Umeadi, others secure YPP Senatorial, Reps tickets in Anambra

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has secured the Young Progressive Party (YPP) ticket for the Anambra South Senate seat in the 2023 general elections.

Ubah emerged through affirmation by delegates from the seven Local Government Area (LGAs) – Aguata, Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Orumba North, Orumba South, Ihiala and Ekwusigo – that make up the district at the primaries witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The affirmation was conducted under the supervision of the committee from the YPP National Secretariat, Abuja and INEC officials as observers. The event took place at Nnewi, on Sunday.

In his acceptance speech, Ubah, who is contesting for the second term, said that his emergence would spur him toward more effective representation to the people of Anambra South Senatorial District.

The senator commended all the party delegates for their support and solidarity with him in ensuring he got the party senatorial ticket for his reelection bid.

Ubah, however, promised not to betray the trust reposed in his person and he will continue to promote their interests when he returns to the Senate.





He said he remained the choice of the constituents in the seven LGAs of the District.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“I urge you all to join hands with me in the struggle to give our great party, YPP, the desired victory at the 2023 general elections,’’ he stressed.

Similarly, Dr Chinedu Umeadi, also secured the YPP Senatorial ticket for Anambra Central Senatorial District, through delegate affirmation from the seven Local Government areas that constitute the district – Anaocha, Awka North, Awka South, Dunukofia, Njikoka, Idemili North and Idemili South.

The primary election that took place at Finotel Awka, on Sunday, has YPP National Secretary, Hon. Vidiyeno H. Bamaiyi and INEC officials led by Mr Nwouga Anthony, Deputy Director, Anambra State Headquarters Awka, as witnessed.

Also, Mr Ughamadu Kingsley secured the party House of Representative ticket for Awka North/South Federal Constituency.

His emergence was also affirmed through a voice vote from the delegates.

The process was also supervised by YPP National Secretary, Hon. Vidiyeno H. Bamaiyi and INEC officials led by Mr Nwouga Anthony, Deputy Director, Anambra State Headquarters Awka, at the same venue.

In their separate reactions, Umeadi and Kingsley commended the leaders of the party for giving them the opportunity to fly the flag of the party in Anambra State and vowed to defeat all the opponents in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.