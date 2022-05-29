Yelwa clash: Bauchi gov orders arrest, prosecution of perpetrators, regrets killing of three 

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed, has directed security agencies to as a matter of urgency fish out the perpetrators of the violent clash that has now claimed three lives in Yelwa area of Bauchi.

The governor who visited the area Sunday evening to assess the situation, expressed sadness over the incident, saying that it was uncalled for and needless and stressed that peace is all that is needed for coexistence.

Mohammed who was visibly annoyed while addressing the residents said, “You can see that I am not laughing the way I use to do, it is because I am sad. I am not happy with what has happened here, it is a condemnable thing.”





He said that “with what has happened, I have lost on two fronts, I lost my presidential bid and here now, I have lost three lives through the clash. I am indeed very sad and grieved.”

The governor added that “I want to believe that there are a few bad eggs amongst you, such must be identified and exposed so that they will be prosecuted for peace to reign. People will not just begin to kill, there must have been a prompting.”

He stressed the need for Nigerians to put sentiments aside and see peaceful coexistence, saying that “I was elected by all without minding the religious and ethnic differences. We are all one, created by God to live together and accommodate each other.”

Mohammed then directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to immediately come in and take stock of the losses, saying, “As a government, we have taken responsibility for what happened here, everything lost must be replaced. I heard that one young man lost his entire harvest, it must be replaced immediately.”

The governor then assured that as a measure to stem the crisis in the Yelwa area, a security outpost will be established in the area while routine patrol will be intensified.

Mohammed while sympathizing with all those who lost their loved ones and properties urged them to be comforted and work for peace, he later visited all the houses that were set ablaze.