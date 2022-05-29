Yelwa clash: Bauchi gov orders arrest, prosecution of perpetrators, regrets killing of three 

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed, has directed security agencies to as a matter of urgency fish out the perpetrators of the violent clash that has now claimed three lives in Yelwa area of Bauchi.
The governor who visited the area Sunday evening to assess the situation, expressed sadness over the incident, saying that it was uncalled for and needless and stressed that peace is all that is needed for coexistence.
Mohammed who was visibly annoyed while addressing the residents said, “You can see that I am not laughing the way I use to do, it is because I am sad. I am not happy with what has happened here, it is a condemnable thing.”


He said that “with what has happened, I have lost on two fronts, I lost my presidential bid and here now, I have lost three lives through the clash. I am indeed very sad and grieved.”
The governor added that “I want to believe that there are a few bad eggs amongst you, such must be identified and exposed so that they will be prosecuted for peace to reign. People will not just begin to kill, there must have been a prompting.”
He stressed the need for Nigerians to put sentiments aside and see peaceful coexistence, saying that “I was elected by all without minding the religious and ethnic differences. We are all one, created by God to live together and accommodate each other.”
Mohammed then directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to immediately come in and take stock of the losses, saying, “As a government, we have taken responsibility for what happened here, everything lost must be replaced. I heard that one young man lost his entire harvest, it must be replaced immediately.”
The governor then assured that as a measure to stem the crisis in the Yelwa area, a security outpost will be established in the area while routine patrol will be intensified.
Mohammed while sympathizing with all those who lost their loved ones and properties urged them to be comforted and work for peace, he later visited all the houses that were set ablaze.
While briefing the governor, State Police Commissioner, Umar Sanda, declared that it was a fight over a lady between two rival youth groups that caused the clash that eventually erupted and claimed lives and properties.
The Police Commissioner lamented that a minor issue has been allowed to degenerate to the extent of loss of lives and destruction of properties.
Umar Sanda said that “preliminary investigation has revealed that the clash was between the two rival youth groups because of a lady. We are spreading our investigative tentacles to fish out the perpetrators of the clash and just as we did for those behind the Gudum Hausawa clash who are now in jail, the same thing will be done with anyone found culpable here.”
The CP stressed the need to live peacefully with each other, saying, “God has a reason for creating us differently, Muslims and Christians, different tribes. We must tolerate one another for peace to reign.”
He called on traditional rulers and religious leaders to always preach peace among their followers because according to him, that is their responsibility.
The Police Boss said: “The number of death is now two, many were injured, five houses completely burnt down, three cars and a number of motorcycles were also burnt down.”
While speaking to Journalists at the scene of the clash, the Police Commissioner said: “The state government has imposed the curfew and we as security agencies are ready to enforce it. As soon as I leave this place, the enforcement of the curfew begins”.
“Everyone should remain indoors, the curfew will remain until peace returns to the area. The curfew will affect all of the places from the main road to Yelwa Police Division and every other settlement within the affected area,” he declared.
Umar Sanda also dismissed the religious undertone in the crisis, saying that nothing as such has been linked calling on those trying to bring religion into the matter to desist from such.

