Ifeanyi Adeleke’s Instagram disabled

Entertainment
By Abisola Olatunde

Shortly after the report of the death of the popular Afro musician and DMW label boss, Davido’s son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, the instagram account reportedly created on his 3rd year birthday has been deactivated. 

The instagram account created and handled by his mom, Chioma and father, Davido with the handle @davidifeanyiadeleke when he turned 3 on October 20 has been disabled. 

His account is said to have about 50k followers. It has been brought down barely after two weeks. 

So far,  there has not been any public announcement from Adeleke’s family to confirm the tragic incident. 

 

