Gunmen abduct retired permanent secretary in Akwa Ibom

A retired Permanent Secretary in Akwa Ibom state civil service, Sir Ignatius Brown has been reportedly abducted in the Abak local government area of the state, by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

Tribune Online reports that the victim, who is the chairman of Saint John’s Catholic Church Council, Abak LGA was abducted a few metres away from his home while returning from a Church meeting.

An eyewitness account has it that the incident occurred while Brown who hails from Etinan Local Government Area, had been living in Abak, for many years.

Identified as Mr Aniefiok Marcus, the eye witness told Journalists in Uyo on Tuesday evening that the hoodlums trailed the elder statesman from the church along Abak-Ikot Ekpene road and overtook his driver few metres away from his house.

“The hoodlums trailed him from the Saint John’s Catholic Cathedral along Abak -Ikot Ekpene road, and overpowered the driver close to the house at Udokpo street, after shooting sporadically to scare away other vehicles and commuters on the road.

“When they succeeded in halting the Toyota RAV4 SUV of Sir Brown, they bundled the driver out, hijacked the vehicle and sped away with him lying down on the floor of the car,” He stated.

He, however, said that his car was later abandoned along the Abak-Ekparakwa road and the victim whisks to an unknown destination.

The State Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), Odiko Macdon confirmed the incident and disclosed that one suspect had been arrested even as he is helping the command with the necessary information to track down the gang and possibly rescue the victim.

“We have received that report already, and as we speak, a preliminary investigation is ongoing. The Commissioner of Police (CP), Olatoye Durusinmi, has detailed the Officer-in-Charge of kidnapping and other Tactical teams to ensure that the victim is successfully rescued and reunited with his family.

“Based on the CP’s instructions, a lot had already been done. We have one person in our custody who is helping us with the necessary information, and I believe that the victim will soon regain his freedom,” The PPRO stated.

As of press time, no contact has been established with the family of the victim by the abductors and no ransom has been demanded.

