Annie Idibia ‘confirms’ divorce from 2Baba at 17th Headies Awards

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia publicly confirmed her divorce from Nigerian music icon Innocent “2Baba” Idibia during the 17th Headies Awards ceremony held on Sunday night.

Annie, who had remained silent for months amid speculation about their marriage, broke her silence while co-presenting the award for Best Afrobeat Singer of the Year alongside Farooq Oreagba, famously dubbed the “King of Steeze” after his standout appearance at the 2024 Ojude Oba festival.

While introducing herself on stage, Annie initially began to say her married name before quickly correcting herself, signaling her new marital status.

“Annie Idi… Oh! Sorry, Annie Macaulay. Hey, single ladies!” She declared, drawing loud cheers and applause from the audience.

The slip—and her playful embrace of her maiden name—served as her first public confirmation of the split from 2Baba.

Earlier signs of the breakup had surfaced in March 2025, when Annie returned to social media after a brief hiatus, signing off her posts with her full maiden name, Annie Uwana Macaulay, notably omitting “Idibia.” This came about two months after 2Baba had officially announced their separation.

Since the breakup, 2Baba has moved forward with his personal life, proposing to Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru.

He has already introduced her to his family and community in Benue State, fueling speculation about an upcoming wedding.

