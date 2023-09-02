The International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD), Value Chain Development (VCDP) in Taraba, on Saturday, handed over cassava/rice farmers to (Tita Kuru), a food processing company for partnership.

Mr Bedu Wiza, the IFAD state Business and Marketing Officer, explained during the event in Jalingo that the idea was to sustain the desired quantity production of the two crops after IFAD exited the state.

He also explained that the contractual agreement/MOU, between VCDP farmers and Cassava/Rice Off-Takers, was to ensure sustainability in the crop production since the Off-Takers would support farmers with inputs at a zero interest percent.

“The contractual agreement/MOU, between VCDP farmers and Cassava/Rice Off-Takers is to ensure sustainability in the production of Cassava and rice since the Off-Takers would support the farmers with inputs at a zero interest percent.

“The possibility of IFAD exiting Taraba in the near future is the reason why we are engaging our farmers with off-takers who will support them with inputs to farm.

“The Off-Takers would provide input to the farmers while the farmers would repay for the inputs after havest at a no interest percent, while the Off-Takers would be the farmers sole market point” He explained.

Responding, Mr. Emmanuel Zebedee, head of quality assurance, Tita Kuru food processing company Jalingo expressed that partnership with the VCDP farmers would create a boost for the company to meet her production demands in the country.

“We are proud to establish a contract with the VCDP farmers. We are committed to ensuring that the farmers enjoy the best they wish.

“I wish to also appealed for serious commitment among the farmers to avoid any breach of the contract agreement, as the company may be relying on the farmers for her production,” he stated.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE