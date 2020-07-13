If not for music, I’d be running an engineering company ― Blackbeatz

Obukohwo Jeffery Arhagba aka Blackbeatz is a Nigeria-based producer and artist known for his Hip-Hop influenced Afrobeat sound, in the music industry.

Black Beatz was born and bred in Warri and after high school, he relocated to Port Harcourt, Nigeria, where he studied Civil Engineering at the University of Port Harcourt. In 2016, he relocated to Lagos, Nigeria.

He launched his musical career in 2018 with the self-acclaimed street hit single “Awon Temi” (featuring Black Swag & Juzt Vibez). Four months, later he collaborated with the King of the South, Yung6ix on the track ‘Better Dayz’. The single caught on and more high-profile recordings followed, including “Wine Up” featuring the ‘Amin’ crooner Dammy Krane which also performed well, gathering thousands of views online.

He followed up with another single “Calm Down” featuring guest appearances from Dremo. That same year, he released the album, ‘Determination’ which featured guest appearances by Idowest, Pucado, King Mufasa, Tentik and others. Included on the Album were the singles ‘Awon Temi’, ‘Better Dayz’, ‘Wine Up’ and ‘Calm Down’. The album was a mix of Hip-Hop and Afrobeat which was well received by his fans.

“I am grateful for music and how it has lifted me. If not for music, I would be running my engineering company because I am a trained civil engineer”, he said.

