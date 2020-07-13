NUJ Chapel commiserates with Gov Tambuwal over Abdulkadir’s death

The deceased was a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Sokoto state, a minister federal executive council and erstwhile National Vice Chairman (North-West) of All Progressive Congress (APC).

The chapel described the death of the Pro-Chancellor of Sokoto State University as a great loss to Sokoto State and entire Nigeria.

The union also described late Abdulkadir as a courageous and hardworking person who lived an exemplary life.

They prayed to Allah to grant him Aljanna and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.