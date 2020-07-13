NUJ Chapel commiserates with Gov Tambuwal over Abdulkadir’s death

Latest News
By Olakunle Maruf - Sokoto
Abdulkadir
 The Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Sokoto State Council, on Sunday joined other Nigerians to commiserate with Gov. Aminu Tambuwal over the death of his childhood friend and political ally, Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir.
The chapel conveyed its sympathy in a message signed by its Chairman, Malam Habibu Harisu, and Secretary, Mr Ankeli Emmanuel respectively.
It will be recalled that Abdulkadir, died last week Monday in Sokoto at the age of 54 following a brief illness.
The deceased was a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Sokoto state, a minister federal executive council and erstwhile National Vice Chairman (North-West) of All Progressive Congress (APC).
The chapel described the death of the Pro-Chancellor of Sokoto State University as a great loss to Sokoto State and entire Nigeria.
The union also described late Abdulkadir as a courageous and hardworking person who lived an exemplary life.
They prayed to Allah to grant him Aljanna and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

