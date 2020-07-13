Nelson Mandela’s daughter Zindzi dies

Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of South Africa’s anti-apartheid icons Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, has died, public broadcaster SABC has reported.
Zindzi Mandela died in Johannesburg on Monday morning aged 59.
The death has been confirmed by a family source, according to BBC.
She was the South African ambassador to Denmark at the time of her death. The cause of her death was not immediately revealed.
“The 59-year-old daughter of former president Nelson Mandela and struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, passed away at a Johannesburg hospital in the early hours of this morning,” said SABC.
Zindzi Mandela was Nelson Mandela’s sixth child and his second with Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
