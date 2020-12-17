If hundreds of students could be abducted in Buhari’s home state, no place is safe again, says Benue gov

Following the abduction of students at Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, the home state of President Buhari, Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has said that the situation indicates that no place is safe again in the country.

According to him: “If hundreds of students could be abducted in Katsina, the home state of the president, no place is safe again.”

Ortom, who disclosed this on Thursday when he visited the Maximum Security Custodian Centre (MSCC) in Makurdi, condemned the abduction of students in Katsina State and also ordered the closure of all boarding schools in his state.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ortom expressed regrets at the abduction of students and ongoing killings across the country and called on the President Muhammadu Buhari and security chiefs to adopt new methods of addressing insecurity.

