Katsina abduction: Benue gov orders closure of all boarding schools

Following the abduction of students at Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has ordered the closure of all boarding schools in the state.

Ortom, who announced the decision on Thursday when he visited the Maximum Security Custodian Centre (MSCC) in Makurdi, the state capital, condemned the abduction of students in Katsina State.

He said he had directed the Commissioner for Education to complete necessary steps to close all boarding schools in the state as a preventive measure against abduction of students.

The governor said if hundreds of students could be abducted in Katsina, the home state of the president, no place was safe again.

Ortom expressed regrets at the abduction of students and ongoing killings across the country and called on President Muhammadu Buhari and security chiefs to adopt new methods of addressing insecurity.

He also directed the immediate completion of the four block cell building the Benue government was constructing at the MSCC, Makurdi to decongest the existing cells.

The governor also directed the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Michael Gusa, who doubles as Chairman Prerogative of Mercy to compile a list of deserving inmates for possible pardon.

Ortom equally urged the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Aondover Kaka’an, to identify those who were unjustly incarcerated and those who could not afford to pay their fines for necessary action.

He disclosed that following the directives of the Federal Government, a total of 48 inmates were released during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19 Infections Surge Again As Nigeria Records Highest Weekly Cases In Four Months

Last week, the country’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another significant increase. Nigeria recorded 3,817 new COVID-19 infections which is the highest the country has recorded in over four months, Tribune Online analysis shows…

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

Bandits Moved Abducted 333 School Boys On Bikes —DHQ

THE Nigerian Army, on Monday, gave more insight into the abduction of school children in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State. …

Katsina abduction: Benue gov orders closure of all boarding schools