21 ladies, 4 men, 2 kids from South-West being trafficked to Libya, Algeria, Turkey rescued in Katsina

Twenty-seven victims of human trafficking from various parts of South-West who were being trafficked to Libya, Algeria and Turkey have been intercepted and rescued by policemen at a village in Katsina State at the border point with Niger Republic.

The rescued victims, comprising 21 ladies, four men and two children from various parts of the South-West states and one from Delta State, were intercepted at Unguwar Jummai in Mai’addua Local Government Area of the state, a border town with Niger Republic, while about to cross the border, according to the state police command.

According to the Katsina State Police Command through its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Isah Gambo, following a tip-off, policemen went to the village and saw the victims and the traffickers.

It was however gathered that the traffickers, on sighting the policemen at the village, fled in different directions, leaving behind the victims who were later taken by the policemen to the state police command.

According to the statement by the police on Thursday: “On 11/12/2020 at about 11.00 p.m., the command succeeded in rescuing twenty seven persons, comprising twenty one females, four male and two children.

“They were all victims of human trafficking on transit from the southern part of Nigeria to Libya, Algeria and Turkey. Victims were intercepted at Unguwar Jummai, Mai’addua Local Government Area of Katsina State, a border town with Niger Republic.

Those rescued are: Samiyat Adekunle, ‘F’, aged 19 years from Akure, Ondo State; Mopelola Akinpelu, ‘F’, aged 19 years from Ondo State; Rejoice Awala, ‘F’, aged 22 years from Gbenefa, Ondo State; Motunrayo Oluyede, ‘F’, 19 years from Akinseye, Ondo State; Ogonna Blessing, ‘F’, 20 years from Igushin, Ondo State.

Others are Fatima Oluwaishemu, ‘F’, aged 38 years from Ilesa, Osun State; Rashidat Fadeyi, ‘F’, aged 25 years from Abeokuta, Ogun State; Karimat Fadeyi, ‘F’, aged 16 months of the same address; Zainab Yekini, ‘F’, aged 25 years from Iyana Ofa, Oyo State; Yekini Bolanle, ‘M, aged 46 years from Iyana Ofa, Oyo State; Rukayat Yekeni, ‘F’, aged 16 years of the same address

Other victims rescued were Ibrahim Ibrahim, ‘M’, aged 20 years from Ibadan, Oyo State; Okunlola Tunde, ‘M, aged 20 years from Ibadan, Oyo State; Salihu Muheen, ‘M’, aged 20 years from Osogbo, Osun State; Sakinat Musa, F, aged 43 years from Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State; Zainab Musa, F, aged 19 years of the same address.

Others are Elizabeth Samson, F, aged 29 years from Kwale Umusagiye, Delta State; Kudirat Kukoyi, F, aged 22 years from Ketu, Lagos State; Rukayat Razak, F, 22 years from Ilorin, Kwara State; Kafayat Latif, F, 19 years of Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State; Rukayat Latif, F, aged 22 years from Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State; Sherifat Abdulatif, F, aged 41 years of the same address; Maryam Abdulateef, F, aged 21 years of the same address.

Also rescued were Tolulope Akinsosoye, F, aged 22 years from Akure, Ondo State; Ifeoluwa Precious, F, aged 18 years from Ile-Ife, Osun State; Omotayo Sunday, F, aged 35 years from Owode Yewa, Ogun State and Sunday Tomisi, F, aged 4 years of the same address.

