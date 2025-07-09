IDPs: Senate passes Kampala Convention Domestication Bill through third reading

The Senate on Tuesday passed through Third Reading a bill seeking to domesticate the African Union Convention for the Protection and Assistance of Internally Displaced Persons (Domestication and Enforcement) Bill, 2025.

The Kampala Convention, adopted by the African Union in 2009, is a regional treaty aimed at protecting and assisting internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Africa.

The Convention establishes a framework for preventing displacement, providing assistance to those displaced, and finding durable solutions for their return or reintegration. Nigeria signed the Kampala Convention in 2009 but has yet to formally domesticate it into national law.

Concerned about the plight of IDPs, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, sponsored the bill. It was passed by the House and forwarded to the Senate for concurrence.

The passage of the bill followed the consideration and adoption of recommendations presented by the Senate Leader, Senator Bamidele Opeyemi.

The Senate leader said: “This bill was read for the first time on Tuesday 10th December 2024. It seeks to domesticate and enforce in Nigeria, the African Union convention for protection and assistance to internally displaced persons and elimination of root causes and internal displacement in Nigeria.

“In line with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and other relevant laws and international instruments to which Nigeria is a party. This bill has gone through the necessary legislative process of the House of Representatives and I urge you to support the bill and refer them to committee of the whole for clause by clause consideration.”

Thereafter, the bill was referred to the Committee of the Whole, and the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau, who presided over the session, read out its 46 clauses, explanatory memorandum, and long title, and it was passed.

