Keystone Bank donates ICT centre to college of nursing and midwifery, Maiduguri

In a strong demonstration of its commitment to education and digital literacy, Keystone Bank Limited has donated a fully equipped ICT Centre to the College of Nursing and Midwifery, Maiduguri, Borno State.

According to the retail lender, the project was delivered under the Keystone Bank Educational Support Initiative.

The state-of-the-art ICT Centre is furnished with 55 computers, 54 workstations, solar and inverter to power the facility, 55 chairs, a librarian’s reception desk, and a lounge area for the ICT reception area creating an enabling environment for digital learning, research, and innovation.

Speaking at the official handover ceremony on Monday July 7, 2025, Mr. Abubakar Usman Bello, Executive Director, North & Public Sector, Keystone Bank expressed pride in the bank’s role in advancing Nigeria’s educational sector through improved infrastructure and access to digital resources.

According to him:

“Education is the cornerstone of any thriving society. It shapes young minds, opens doors to opportunity, and builds the leaders of tomorrow.

“At Keystone Bank, we believe that investing in education is one of the most powerful ways to drive national development.”

“This ICT Centre represents what is possible when the private and public sectors come together to empower future generations. We hope the facility will foster a culture of creativity, digital literacy, and lifelong learning.”

Mr. Bello further reaffirmed Keystone Bank’s commitment to supporting the Borno State Government’s ongoing efforts to deliver quality education, particularly in regions affected by infrastructural and security challenges.

In his remarks, Dr. Mustapha Babagana Mallumbe, Acting Chief of Staff and Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Borno State, lauded Keystone Bank for the impactful donation, describing the ICT Centre as a “milestone in rebuilding Borno’s educational infrastructure.”

He called on other private sector organizations to emulate the bank’s example in supporting education and national development.

The handover ceremony was also graced by top government officials, including the Honourable Commissioner for Education, Engr. Lawan Abba Wakilbe; Permanent Secretaries from the State Ministries of Health and Education; the Provost of the College of Nursing and Midwifery, Dr. Hadiza Yahaya; as well as members of the Borno State Executive Council and House of Assembly. Also in attendance was the Regional Head, North-East, John chabri, Keystone Bank Limited.

The facility is expected to significantly enhance digital access, improve research capabilities, and support the College’s mission of training skilled healthcare professionals to meet the state’s healthcare needs.