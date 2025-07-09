Olubadan Advisory Council solicits support for incoming monarch

The Olubadan-in-Council has solicited the support of the traditional Baales and other chieftaincy title holders for the incoming Olubadan, the Otun Olubadan, Oba Rasidi Ladoja.

Oba Ladoja, in line with the Olubadan throne ascendancy structure, will be crowned as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

His nomination and approval will be carried out at a yet-to-be-convened meeting of the Council by its members.

The support of the traditional title holders, according to the Ekerin Olubadan, Oba Hamidu Ajibade, became imperative for the development of the land.

Oba Ajibade was quoted in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Olubadan, Chief Ayoade Olugbemiga, to have stated this while receiving, on a condolence visit, the Association of Ibadan Traditional Baales on the demise of His Imperial Majesty Oba (Dr) Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin 1) at the new Olubadan Palace, Oke-Aremo, Ibadan.

He admonished them to allow peace to reign in Ibadanland and do away with any act that can tarnish the good image of both the Olubadan and Ibadanland.

Also in his address, the Maye Olubadan, Senior Chief Lekan Alabi, enjoined sons, daughters, and residents of Ibadanland to contribute their quota to move Ibadanland forward and make progress, unity, and development of Ibadanland their top priority.

Speaking on behalf of other Baales in Ibadanland, Baale (Alhaji) Bashiru Adisa, the Baale of Kinabi village in Ido Local Government, registered their condolences.

He described the late Olubadan as a disciplined, courageous, and peace-loving monarch.

Present at the meeting were some members of the Olubadan Advisory Council, high chiefs, some Mogajis, Baales, and the Iyaloja of Ibadanland, Chief (Mrs) (Alhaja) Oyinlola Iswat Abiola Ameringun, among others.

