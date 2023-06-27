The people of Ido Community in Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State have lauded the leadership and members of the Rotary Club of Ibadan-Ologuneru for providing a borehole facility in their locality.

During the official commissioning of the project, the residents of the community expressed their gratitude, stating that the borehole would go a long way to alleviating the water problem being faced by them.

The project was commissioned by the community leader, Onido of Ido, Oba Muritala Gbolagade Gbadewola I, and the District Governor, District 9125, Goddy Nnadi, who was represented by the Assistant Governor, Dayo Odetola.

Speaking during the official commissioning of the project, the community head, Onido of Ido, Oba Muritala Gbolagade Gbadewola I, appreciated the club for the gesture, adding that the people in the locality have been having challenges in accessing water. He expressed joy that the borehole facility provided by the club would bring an end to their suffering.

He said, “We are so happy about this project done by the Rotary Club in our community, and we want to appeal to other well-meaning Nigerians to give good work for humanity.”

Chairman Advisory Council to the Chairman of Ido Local Government, Bashiru Adesiyan, while speaking on behalf of the Chairman, Sheriff Adeojo, commended the club for coming to their aid in the area of providing water.

“We are very grateful for the borehole donated to us by the Rotary Club of Ibadan-Ologuneru. This is a great project in support of the good works of the state governor, Seyi Makinde. It will complement various projects embarked upon by the state governor and local government chairman on the provision of potable water to the residents of the community,” he noted.

Also speaking with Nigerian Tribune, the Synergy President of the club, Adedayo Akala, explained that the project is born out of his desire to provide potable water for the people. He said Rotary as a club gave him the opportunity to provide for his immediate community.

He said, “Donations of borehole water are one of Rotary’s areas of focus—water and environmental sanitation. The project is not the only project embarked upon by the club during the Rotary year.”

