The South West Youth Forum (SWYF) on Tuesday urged Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to appoint any of the past Governors as Ministers in his cabinet which is expected to be constituted any time soon.

Chairman of the Forum, Comrade Funsho Ajimuda who gave the charge via a statement titled: ‘Ministerial nominees: Mr President should leave out past Governors’, made available to Nigerian Tribune, accused most of the past Governors of plundering their respective states into humongous domestic and foreign debts.

He said: “As it has been speculated that many of the immediate past governors in the country are lobbying to be appointed one minister or the other. It is an act of greed, shamelessness and selfishness that 8 years executive governor will be angling to be a Minister while their political son is Governor.

“The Forum wish to reiterate that such advances from these Governors should be ignored. It is on record that this crop of Governors plundered their respective states and plunged the states into humongous debts- domestic and foreign.

“It is glaring that most of these past governors ruin government business without adequate plan, concept or blueprint. They are just after changing portfolio from the chief executive officer of the state to minister or senator. As governors, they had the opportunity to serve the people but they ended up serving themselves and their cohort alone with track records riddled with failed promises, corruption and inefficiency.

“These past governors have nothing again to offer. Evidence across Nigeria shows that most state governors have bastardized Nigeria’s educational system to the extent that Corpers are now in charge of most schools as a result of non-recruitment of Teachers. Even the few teachers available are owned backlogged of salary arrears.

“Little will one wonder why issues of Access, quality, inclusion and system strengthening are prevalent across the states of the federation. Youth unemployment is also a critical factor that calls for the attention of a serious government. It is a common adage that an idle mind will engage in social vices. Even with the demography of 70% of the youth population, no state government pays attention to the plight of youth.

“Economically there is always a multiplier effect of growing population; it offers potential for growth if resources are adequately harnessed. But unfortunately, this useful age grade is left to their faith and the aftermath is the insecurity.

“The Ministers under the Buhari administration looted the treasury and put the country in huge debt. The last government appointees failed and there was massive corruption, and what this government needs now is technocrats not all these failed governors. President Tinubu’s administration that will have to contend with loan repayment or rescheduling alongside other challenges like insecurity, inflation and unemployment!

Added to these are oil theft which is on the rise and a country that’s teetering on the brink of bankruptcy. So, we expect President Bola Tinubu to go as far – and as fast – as he can to resolve the socioeconomic logjam and shameless opulence currently troubling Nigeria. A hungry man is an angry man and an angry man is a violent man!

“Given the foregoing, Mr President should appoint better hands as ministers, individuals who are technocrats and willing to make good legacies, people who are managers and rescue the nation from the present economic doldrums.





“We have no doubt in your ability not to only defend over 220 million Nigerians but to also make lives bearable and affordable to ordinary Nigerians. We are confident that your experience in the public sector and track record in human resources management will be reflected in your ministerial nominees.

Wishing you success in your new and highest call for servanthood to the nation, we conclude in the word of Nelson Mandela, ‘Humanity is the essence of human’. We are sure your Excellency will always put humans first in all your endeavours while discharging your duties as the President of Nigeria,” Comrade Ajimuda noted.

