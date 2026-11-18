Nigeria’s Olympic Eagles reached the final qualifying round of the 2027 U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Tuesday, after an impressive 4-0 win over DR Congo in the second-round return leg at Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne.

The Nigerian side suffered a 0-2 defeat in Lubumbashi in the first leg last weekend.

Alex Oweilayefa gave the Olympic Eagles the perfect start by opening the scoring in the eighth minute.

Nigeria maintained their attacking approach after the restart, with Peter Edokpolor finding the net in the 47th minute to put the aggregate scoreline at 2-2.

Victor Samuel then extended Nigeria’s advantage in the 57th minute, giving the Olympic Eagles a 3-2 aggregate lead.

The third goal put the Nigerian team in control of the encounter as they continued to push for another goal to strengthen their advantage.

Muiz Adeleke completed the impressive performance as he converted a penalty kick to make it 4-0 and 4-2 on aggregate victory for Nigeria.

Nigeria will now face Zambia in the final qualifying round of the 2027 U23 AFCON, which is scheduled for March 2027, with a place at the tournament in Egypt at stake.

The U23 AFCON will also determine Africa’s representatives at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.