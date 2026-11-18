A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has demanded independent technical testing of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the coalition’s demand was contained in a communiqué issued in Abuja on Tuesday at the end of a roundtable convened by Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room.

The communiqué, signed by the Situation Room Convener, Mr Yunusa Ya’u, urged INEC to guarantee transparency and accountability in electronic results management.

The CSOs noted that while technology could improve electoral transparency and participation, INEC must demonstrate that its deployed systems were reliable, secure and open to meaningful public scrutiny.

According to them, the credibility of election technology depends on the integrity of supported processes, reliability of generated data and confidence inspired among Nigerian citizens.

The CSOs warned that technology must strengthen electoral accountability rather than introducing new vulnerabilities or opportunities for manipulation during the forthcoming general elections.

On the voter register, the groups faulted the absence of a clear public account regarding how reported AI-generated registrations entered and passed through INEC’s verification systems.

They insisted that simply deleting irregular entries was not tantamount to accountability, urging INEC to explain the institutional failures involved and name officials to be held responsible.

The CSOs demanded a comprehensive, independent audit of the affected registration records and approval processes, with findings made public before the 2027 elections.

They also called on INEC to publish a clear, time-bound election technology readiness roadmap covering procurement, cybersecurity, personnel training and contingency arrangements.

The coalition stressed that independent technical experts and accredited civil society representatives should observe stress tests and cybersecurity evaluations of BVAS and IReV under realistic conditions.

The CSOs maintained that AI-enabled electoral systems must undergo bias assessments and human oversight to prevent errors, manipulation, and unfair outcomes.

They stated that credible elections required transparent systems and accountable institutions, urging INEC to establish a structured engagement mechanism with civic technology groups immediately.

They, however, pledged to engage constructively with INEC while maintaining their responsibilities to independently scrutinise electoral processes and generate credible evidence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the groups that participated in the roundtable included ActionAid Nigeria, Yiaga Africa, CDD West Africa, CITAD and BudgIT Foundation, among others.

They reaffirmed their commitments to promoting common standards for data verification.