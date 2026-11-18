The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, met with United States lawmakers in Washington, DC, where he called for accountable leadership, stronger democratic institutions and credible elections in Nigeria.

Obi said the meetings, which took place on Monday, focused on Nigeria’s security challenges, economic development, national unity and the future of its democracy.

In a post on X on Tuesday, the former Anambra State governor said he engaged congressional leaders from both chambers of the US Congress, alongside other American political and public figures.

He also disclosed that he granted an interview to television commentator Glenn Beck, during which they discussed Nigeria’s challenges, the management of its human and natural resources, and the need for responsible leadership.

Among those he met were US Congressmen Marlin Stutzman and Todd Tiahrt, Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne, Suzanne Bock Grisham and retired US Army Colonel Albert Short.

Obi said one of the major highlights of his visit was an address on Capitol Hill, where he emphasised the need for international cooperation and support for Nigeria, particularly in addressing insecurity, promoting economic prosperity and improving citizens’ welfare.

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He added that discussions also centred on protecting Nigeria’s democracy and strengthening institutions to guarantee free, fair, transparent and credible elections.

“Our conversations also addressed the protection of Nigeria’s emerging democracy and the strengthening of democratic institutions to ensure elections are free, fair, transparent, and credible, accurately reflecting the will of the Nigerian people,” he said.

The NDC presidential candidate maintained that Nigeria had the potential to become a leading nation but needed accountable leadership, responsible management of resources and resilient institutions to achieve that ambition.

He also stressed that Nigerians must determine the country’s future through a democratic process in which every vote counts and citizens’ rights are protected.