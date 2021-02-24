ICT-YEP training scheme meant for only Deltans —Commissioner

Delta State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr Matthew Tsekiri, has emphasised that the four months Information Communication and Technology Youth Empowerment Programme (ICT – YEP) of the state government is for Deltans only.

Mr Tsekiri made the clarifications at the weekend when he paid a sensitisation visit to Warri South Local Government Area of the state.

He disclosed that 630 youths would be trained for the first batch of the programme, noting that the portal for applications would remain open till March 1, 2021.

The commissioner explained that the programme was categorised into Start Up-Academy and ICT for Self-Employment, with OND being the minimum qualification for the first category and B.Sc or HND as basic qualification for the second course, which is the ICT for self-employment.

He stated that Deltans eligible to apply should be in the age range of 18 and 40, promising that stipends would be provided for successful applicants who would be trained and given starter-packs at the end of the training.

Mr Tsekiri urged authorities of Warri South Local Government Area to collaborate with the state government by disseminating the information to youths at the grassroots within the local government area.

Director, Personnel Management, Warri South Local Government Council, Dr (Mrs.) Minnie Igbrude, described the ICT-YEP as well timed, considering the high rate of unemployment in the country.

Dr Igbrude opined that the programme had the tendency to draw youths out from the streets and ensure their energy was channelled into other areas which could impact positively on the society.

She assured that the council would use its channel to convey the “laudable programme to the vibrant youths of Warri South Local Government Area.”

