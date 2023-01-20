ICPC making progress in fight against corruption — Prof Owasanoye

He equally called on Kogi State governments to support the commission to achieve its

The Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practice and Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Professor Bolaji Owasanoye has Commissioned new office in Lokoja, saying the commission will not relent in its effort to fight corruption to the barest minimum.,

He equally called on Kogi State governments to support the commission to achieve its mandate.

Owasanoye stated this during the official commissioning of the ultra-modern prototype office in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

According to him, despite the daunted challenges the commission is making progress in the fight against corruption, noting a lot of progress has been achieved, stressing that more effort and commitment are still needed to curb corrupt practices in the country.

While appealing to state governments for cooperation and support, the ICPC Chairman expressed gratitude to Kogi State government for graciously approving the land in which the new edifice was erected to enable the commission to improve in the fight against corruption in Kogi.

He explained that ICPC was obliged to have offices in the 36 States of the federation including Abuja, stressing that this was in a bid to ensure that the staff of the commission operate in a conducive environment for better performances.

Kogi governor Yahaya Bello who was represented by the State Secretary to the Government, Dr. Folashade Arike expressed gratitude to the ICPC Chairman for putting up a befitting edifice in Kogi, stressing that the State government will always partner with the commission to achieve its mandate.

ALSO READ: I’ll eliminate corruption – Tinubu

The governor who stated that corruption weakens civil service delivery and economic development of a state and nation at large, said that his administration has set up a transparency and accountability unit in the ministry of finance, budget, and economic planning to check and scrutinize all government expenditure.

He assured that his administration would continue to cooperate and support the commission to achieve its mandate in Kogi state in line with his effort in fighting corruption in Kogi state.





Senator Lekan Balogun who represented the Chairman Senate Committee on Anti-corruption, Senator Abdul Suleiman Kwari lauded the State government for the support for ICPC in the State, commending the Chairman for the commitment to move the commission to the next level and pledged continued support in the years ahead.

Also in his remarks, the House of Representatives committee on anti-Corruption, Nicolas Garba Shehu Serikinuma lauded the chairman of ICPC, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye for lifting the obscurity to an enviable position today, stressing that the House of Representatives is always ready to support ICPC to ensure they carry out their assignment.