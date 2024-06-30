JUNIOR Chamber International (JCI) Aso, in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has appealed to Nigerian youths to shun corruption and other crimes to build a prosperous society that ensures transparency and accountability.

The call was made during the 2024 Secondary School Debate organised by JCI at Nile University in Abuja on the theme: “Whose role is it to fight corruption, the government or the people?”

The president of (JCI) Aso, Yetunde Adebisi, underscored that corruption, in all its forms, erodes democratic principles and economic progress.

She emphasised that corruption undermines trust in institutions that disabled people’s development efforts and unfairly disadvantages the most vulnerable.

Meanwhile, the ICPC chairman, represented by the acting director of the public enlightenment and education department of ICPC, Demola Bakare, stated that when citizens are informed and engaged, they become powerful agents of change, holding both public and private sectors accountable for their actions.

He said, “The government cannot do it alone without the citizens, especially the youths, who are the leaders of tomorrow. We must create awareness for them to shun crimes such as internet fraud and drug abuse in society.”

Bakare also mentioned that the ICPC and other government institutions have made significant achievements in fighting corruption and will continue to support this fight to eradicate corruption in the country.

