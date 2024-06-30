Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja has joyfully celebrated her marriage to Ugo Nwoke, a union that saw Abuja come to life with a display of love and festivity.

Despite swirling rumors attempting to overshadow her big day, Sharon addressed these tales with grace and clarity, expressing her happiness and gratitude.

In a message shared on social media, Sharon gushed about her new husband, describing him as her “dream man” and a person with the “kindest heart.” She expressed her profound gratitude for having found such a loving partner, referring to Ugo as “a true king” and a “gift from God.”

“Yesterday I married my dream man!!! The man with the kindest heart…. A true king!! My gift from God. Thank you for making me the happiest wife!!!” Sharon’s post began, encapsulating her elation and the significance of the day. She further emphasized the spiritual foundation of their relationship, stating, “Our love is protected by the God of the angel armies… our king Jesus.”

The actress also took a moment to thank her fans and followers for their unwavering support and love, acknowledging the role of her “Insta family” in her journey. “Thank you all for the love my insta family!!! My odogwu and I are sooo grateful,” she wrote, using a term of endearment for her husband that signifies respect and admiration.

The wedding, which was a grand affair, saw numerous celebrities and notable figures in attendance, shutting down parts of Abuja as they came together to celebrate the couple. The event was a testament to Sharon’s popularity and the high regard in which she and Ugo are held within the entertainment industry and beyond.

