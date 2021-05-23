ICent drops debut EP ‘It’s About Time’

Fast-rising singer and performer, Ebosetale Samson, otherwise known as ICent may be new in the music industry but his music prowess is not something that could go unnoticed as he keeps living up to expectations of his fans.

With a new EP, entitled ‘It’s About Time’, ICent appears ready to match action with words as he delivers what he described as a compilation of melodious tunes that would further push his craft to many music lovers beyond the shores of Africa.

According to him, the EP features tracks that raises hope and celebrates success, saying that he wants his fans to celebrate him and the work he has done.

“For me, this is a body of work that should be celebrated. I am hoping that this EP will push me into the limelight. I hope that songs like “Hello” and “Odo,” will inspire greatness in people,” he said.

Talking about qualities that could help him in a very competitive industry, the singer said he has what it takes to deliver on expectations, adding that with his voice, charisma and ability to write good songs, he is not worried about the competition he might face.

Speaking further, he said “I just wanted to create something that was very different from my other records and I just wanted to have fun at it,” he added.

