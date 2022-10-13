ICAO appreciates Nigeria for exceptional implementation of safety standards

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has acknowledged what it called Nigeria’s exceptional level of effective implementation of its safety and security standards.

While describing Nigeria’s compliance with the ICAO standards as one of the highest in the world, the president of the council, Salvatore Sciacchitano who spoke at the opening ceremony of the ICAO 41st Assembly in Montreal, Canada, commended Nigeria for reflecting the ICAO’s policy of ‘No Country Left Behind’.

During the meeting, the ICAO Council used the opportunity to recognize nine member-states’ progress in improving safety and security oversight systems by awarding them with the council president certificates.

According to the council, the certificates were awarded on the basis of the outcomes of ICAO’s Universal Safety and Security Oversight Audit Programmes, which pertained to the effective implementation of ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) in these areas.

At the meeting, ICAO presented Ethiopia, Fiji, Hungary, Slovenia, and Ukraine with certificates for their safety progress while Serbia, and Tunisia were recognized for their achievements in regard to aviation security just as Côte D’Ivoire received certificates for its progress in both aviation safety and aviation security.

The council described the effective implementation of its global Standards and Recommended Practices by States as key to the optimization and alignment of the 193 regulatory frameworks that govern international civil aviation.