Not less than 65,000 Nigerian pilgrims today joined their counterparts from across the world to climb the sacred Mount Arafat, also called Jabbal Rahma, Mount of Mercy, to mark the peak of this year’s Hajj exercise.

Almost two million pilgrims arrived the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to join locals to perform the 2024 Hajj.

The day is marked by high temperature as, according to a member of the National Medical Team of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Dr Ibrahim informed that the temperature as of this morning was 46 degree Celsius.

He warned pilgrims to remain in their respective tents to supplicate and conduct every other act of worship.

Below are some photographs from Arafat:

