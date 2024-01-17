Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen on Wednesday described as unfortunate, the explosion in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital which occurred on Tuesday night.

An explosion rocked parts of Ibadan, leaving some persons dead, while many were reported injured and property damaged.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Wednesday said preliminary investigations by the security agencies revealed that illegal miners occupying one of the houses in Bodija had stored explosive devices there which caused the blast. The Governor said two persons lost their lives, while 77 people got injured.

The Speaker, who lamented the fate of the victims, called for proper investigation of the incident and possible arrest and prosecution of those suspected to have caused the explosion.

He extended his condolences to the government and the people of Oyo State, while praying to God to comfort the victims and their families.

“The explosion in a peaceful and populated ancient city like Ibadan is terrifying. It is more worrisome that it happened at a time when the government is tackling various security issues and threats to lives and property.

“My heart goes out to the people of Ibadan, especially the victims and their families over their avoidable losses,” he said.

Speaker Abbas prayed for the souls of those that lost their lives.

