Aspirants on the platform of the Labour Party, seeking to be the standard flag bearer of the party in the Edo gubernatorial election slated for the third quarter of this year, would part with N30 million cumulatively to purchase the party nomination and expression of interest form.

The national leadership of the party said aspirants would pay N5 million and N25 million for the Expression of Interest form and nomination form, respectively.

Only the female aspirants would pay N25 million with a discount of N5 million as they purchased the gubernatorial form.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, the party said, “Arising from the meeting of the National Working Committee of the Labour Party held on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, under the chairmanship of Barrister Julius Abure, the leadership of the party took far-reaching decisions as regards the guidelines for the conduct of Congress and primaries to elect candidates for the Edo state gubernatorial election.”

The statement said the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party, under the directive of National Chairman Julius Abure, has “approved the sale of forms to every interested aspirant from the state who are Nigerians and indigenes or residents of the state.

“NWC approved that the fees for expression of interest shall be five million naira only (N5,000.000.00), while the nomination form shall be twenty-five million naira only (N25,000.000.00).

“NWC approved the commencement of the sale and submission of the Expression of Interest and the Nomination Forms to be between January 25 and February 11, 2023. It exempted female aspirants from paying for the Expression of Interest Form only.

“NWC approved an indirect primary election wherein a ward and local government congresses shall hold to elect the flag bearer.

“NWC also approved February 14 for screening of aspirants; February 22 for primary elections; and February 23 for resolution of disputes or appeals arising from the primaries, if any.

“NWC appreciated the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for carrying out its verification duty earlier in the day and for also commending the leadership of the party for complying with INEC’s rules and regulations.

“The NWC passed a vote of confidence in its national chairman, Barrister Julius Abure, for effectively piloting the affairs of the party and giving it proper direction.

It noted the milestone the party achieved in the recent general election, where it won as many as one governorship, seven Senate seats, 34 House of Representatives seats, and numerous State House of Assembly seats.

“It regretted that the number depleted after losing some seats through the courts while also hoping to gain more seats in the coming days through rerun elections.

“The NWC also pledged its loyalty to the national leader and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for his commitment to the party in spite of the electoral robbery witnessed in the country recently.

