I won’t tamper with Tech-U’s master plan ― New VC, Adesola Ajayi

The new vice-chancellor of the First Technical University, Ibadan, Professor Adesola Ajayi, has said that he will not tamper with the master plan of the institution.

Ajayi was inaugurated as the second vice-chancellor on Monday, May 9, a day after his predecessor and pioneer VC, Professor Ayobami Salami, exited office after the expiration of his tenure.

In his address, Ajayi lauded Professor Salami for having been his mentor and for believing in him enough to recommend him as his successor.

He then unfolded a mission statement targeting strategic improvement on the solid foundation laid by his predecessor.

He said, “The thrust of this five-year (2022-2027) mission statement is to grow the university by building on the solid foundation, the glorious beginning and the trajectory of achievements of the pioneer management of the First Technical University (Tech-U), 2017-2022.

“There will be further infrastructure development to expand facilities for staff and students; adherence to the master plan while situating new buildings and landscaping; seeking funding and private sector partnerships to undertake/donate building projects across the university campus; and developing and implementing a sustainable environmental programme to maintain and further enhance the beauty of the university estate.”





The new VC also assured the staff of the university that he would provide a leadership that would annex their potential for a greater glory.

The outgoing vice chancellor, Professor Salami, said the day was one of his happiest days as, according to him, he had left the university in the hands of a worthy successor.

He said, “When we started this university, Professor Ajayi was with me. He worked 26 hours a day to see that the dream behind the university was realised.

“I am therefore happy that he is the one taking over. Success without a successor is a failure; that is why I am exceptionally glad to witness today’s ceremony.”

Salami solicited the support of the management and staff of Tech-U for Ajayi, so that there would continue to be progress.

Earlier, the registrar, Mrs Olayinka Balogun, described Professor Salami as a man of character, capacity and confidence; a scholar of genuine quality; a stickler for excellence and a first-class brain.

She said, “History will indeed be kind to Professor Salami and in years to come, he will be mentioned among pioneers, game changers and men who laid foundations for great and mighty things to flourish.”

The event was attended by many dignitaries, including the Head of Service in Oyo State, Mrs Ololade Agboola; award-winning film producer and actor, Kunle Afolanyan, among others.