I will use scrabble to eliminate crime in Bayelsa ― Gov Diri

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has reiterated the commitment of the state government to use sports to combat crime as well as use it as a means to develop the skills and talent of youths in Bayelsa.

The Governor stated this while declaring the 2nd edition of the Governor Diri National Scrabble Championship closed at the D.S.P Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall, Yenagoa.

Senator Diri who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, further explained that Bayelsa was open to hosting more national sports activities, noting that the state had recorded landmark achievements in sports in the last two years.

He urged all the winners out of the 272 scrabble players across the country who participated in five categories of the championship to be focused and not see their success as the ultimate goal but aim to become world champions.

In an interview, the winner of the master’s category Nsikak Etim, a graduate of the University of Lagos asserted that he was elated for emerging victorious against his colleagues which included African champions.

He explained that he won the championship with the hydrocarbon word “Neoprene” which according to him was the game clincher.

The Akwa Ibom-born player recorded 12 wins at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall in the Bayelsa State capital with a plus 1082 cumulative spread to win the trophy and 500 thousand Naira star prize and the winner’s trophy.

Etim took over from Oshevire Avwenagha who won the maiden edition with 11 wins with 617 cumulative of to win last year’s edition at the Harold Dappa Biriye Conference Centre, Onopa.

Akoofure Orughele from Delta State won the intermediate category while Jacob Jonah was the winner of the veterans’ category, just as Burogha Douglas from Bayelsa State was the open event champion.

There was also a new champion in the student event as another champion from Federal Government College Odi, Adeleke John dethroned Ikoko David who won the category last year while young chess prodigy Deborah Quicken and Sunshine Ekperi got consolation prices.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of Bayelsa State Scrabble Association Mr Daniel Alabrah remarked that the governor Diri Scrabble competition had become the biggest scrabble tournament in Nigeria, pointing out that the championship has afforded Bayelsa State an opportunity to produce young scrabble players for the country.

Alabrah explained that the introduction of the students’ category generated interest reflected in the high number of participants in the showpiece.

President of the Scrabble Federation Engr. Toke Aka said in the last eight years the federation had not witnessed what they experienced in Bayelsa this year, stating that he was not surprised because sports have become part of the State.





While commending the government for investing in sports, Engr. Aka noted that immediately after the National Sports Festival this year, the Nigeria Scrabble Federation would have its own festival that would last for three days and an inter-club championship.

Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Daniel Igali congratulated all the winners for showing their skills describing Bayelsa as the capital of sports in Nigeria.

Igali noted that the goal of the State government was to make Bayelsa the hub of sports in the country by hosting national competitions.

About 272 scrabble players across the country participated in five categories: Masters, Intermediate, Open, Schools and Veterans, with winners going home with trophies and total cash prizes amounting to five million naira.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I will use scrabble to eliminate crime in Bayelsa ― Gov Diri

I will use scrabble to eliminate crime in Bayelsa ― Gov Diri