I will reposition, reunite Nigeria if I become President in 2023 ― Anyim

A former Senate President of Nigeria Senator Anyim Pius Anyim has promised to reposition and reunite Nigeria if given the opportunity to serve as the next president of the country.

According to him, he will refocus, reunite and bring everybody together to have a sense of nationhood, and also lift youths out of unemployment so as to preserve the future generations.

Anyim disclosed this when he paid a consultation visit to the Emir of Lafia Barebari and Chairman Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs, Hon. Justice Sidi Bage Muhammed.

He said, ” I am here today because I, desire to reposition the country to catch up with the future. We will be proud of it if I am given the opportunity.

“In the next few years, the type of employment we will be talking about will not be the type we are talking about right now. And sir, we need to reposition this country to catch up with the future so that we can preserve the future for our children. That is what I stand for, that is what I want to bring to the table and that’s why I have come to meet you.

“I want to assure you that we are into a new season, a season that will set out a new future for the younger generation, a season that will refocus Nigeria, a season that will reunite Nigeria, a season we must not make mistake about, a season we must bring everybody together to have a sense of nationhood. We have no other country than this country,” he said

Responding, Hon. Justice Sidi Bage Muhammed, assured Anyim of his partnership and wished him well in presidential ambition.

“I want to assure you that I will not be part of the people that will discuss those issues that will not matter. We shall educate our people. I wish you well in your endeavours.”

Recall that Sen. Anyim is the only person from the South-East of Nigeria that has made his intention to run for the office of the President of Nigeria for now.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of a royal gift from the emir to Senator Anyim.

