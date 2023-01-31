I will not respond to Tinubu’s abuses – Gov Emmanuel

Governor Emmanuel who was reacting to an alleged insulting statement by the candidate during the APC Rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital on Monday, noted that Tinubu has nothing to bring to the table for Nigerians, hence his decision to abuse people instead of issue based campaigns.

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state says he is more concerned about installing good governance to rescue Nigeria and Nigerians from their present woes than join issues with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Governor Emmanuel who was reacting to an alleged insulting statement by the candidate during the APC Rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital on Monday, noted that Tinubu has nothing to bring to the table for Nigerians, hence his decision to abuse people instead of issue based campaigns.

Nigerian Tribune reports that, Tinubu during his rally in Uyo on Monday afternoon had said, “Akwa Ibom, that Boy were bring Atiku here, were de call himself state Governor, tell him enough is enough! He lives in my backyard in Lagos, If no be say we be one I would driven him home. You see that mansion he is living, I would just use lizards, pigeons and scorpions and put inside.“

In a subtle reaction, the Governor said despite being insulted by the one time Lagos State Governor, he would prefer to allow peace to reign by ignoring him and focusing on helping install good governance to rescue Nigerians from their present woes.

Speaking during the inauguration of newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and Government, Chairmen and Members of Boards and Commissions, as well as a Transition Committee to ensure the smooth transition of power to the next administration in Government House, Uyo, the Governor said, for the country to remain at peace, one party must ‘play saint’ and that is why he would refrain from replying Tinubu.

The Governor who is the Chairman of the PDP presidential campaigns stated that, “I also go to other states, and if you watch our campaigns, my principal (Atiku Abubakar) has never spoken about any Governor, he has never spoken openly about Asiwaju before.”

Mr Emmanuel said it was unfortunate that Tinubu, who was granted State owned facilities such as the airport, security, stadium, and a good atmosphere to come in and sell his manifesto, ended up insulting the integrity of over 7.9 million Akwa Ibom people.

He wondered if it is possible for any Akwa Ibomite to go to Lagos that Tinubu stays or the actual State that he hails from, to insult him in like manner and still be allowed to safely return? “But here our people at the Stadium including some state governors just laughed and applauded him.

“What makes him think he will govern Nigeria? If I reply him now, people will call me and say, haba! oga you are not like that. But I will reply him one day. There is nothing like ‘emilokan’ (it is my turn) here, Nigeria is in God’s hands”. He emphasized.

He, however, thanked the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries for accepting the onerous task of service and urged them to see themselves as ambassadors and work towards raising the bar of leadership which will encourage productivity and promote good working relationship with subordinates in the service.





“This is one thing I promised Akwa Ibom people that appointment of Permanent Secretaries shall be totally on merit ; let those that can do the work be given the opportunity. Permanent Secretary is not a promotion, it is an appointment on merit.

Governor Emmanuel also reiterated his commitments towards enhancing efficiency within Civil Service, noting that during his administration civil servants have been promoted on yearly basis, adding that before he exits office more Permanent secretaries will be appointed into the service to fill vacant positions left by the ones who retired.

Addressing Chairmen of Boards and Commissions, Governor Emmanuel who described them as pillars in government, acknowledged their commitment particularly, Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection & Waste Management Agency (AKSEPWMA) Prince Akpan Ikim, for winning laurels for the state through his outstanding performance in keeping and making the state the cleanest in Nigeria for five consecutive years from 2018 through 2022, and tasked others to create an impact that will stand them out.

In the same vein, the Transition Committee members were handed the task of ensuring a seamless transition of government to an incoming administration, and also verify all projects executed by the present administration.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries are; Mfon Inuaesiet Edemekong Esq., Dr. Stephen Effiong, Atim Chelly Okoko, Iquo Okon Abia Esq., Uwem Sunday Andrew-Essien, Isaiah Robson Ntekim and Emaeyak Nyong Akpan as Auditor General for Local Government.

The Transition Committee has

Mrs. Ekereobong Umoh -Chairman, Uko Udom SAN, Prof Augustine Umoh, Dr. Ini Adiakpan, Mrs. Nsemeke Daniel, Dr. Nathaniel Adiakpan, Mr Elijah Udoiyak, Mrs. Esther Inyang, Pastor Uwem Andrew-Essien, Mr. Isaiah Ntekim, Mr. Effiong Ekpenyong and Mrs. Bella Akpanya as members.