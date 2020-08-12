I want to restore women’s confidence with my brand – Singer, Annjay

Following the success of the launch of her new beauty product, Annjay Sexy Shaper, multi-talented Nigerian singer-turned-entrepreneur, Annjay Chioma, is in the news again.

This time singer stirred the internet with some sexy photographs for the delight of her fans, just as to authenticate the originality of her brand.

The recording artiste has worked hard to make a notable impact for brand and the Nigerian music industry at large.

In line with the celebration of the successful launch of her Sexy Shaper, Annjay released some breathtaking photos on her social media handles.

Annjay Sexy Shaper is coming after the grand success of her other beauty brands; Annjay Hair, Annjay Lashes, Annjay Cosmetics and Cura Sunglasses.

The new product according to the her is for all kinds of woman who wants to bring sexy back in her lifestyle and quite affordable.

“It’s what anybody from any background can use. We have a lot of women in our society today with potbelly and it is really disturbing. Some would say ‘my husband say I no fine again, I’m no longer attractive’.

“We are passionate to restore women’s confidence back. Our products are not made in Nigeria,” she said.

