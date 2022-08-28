I want to give love another chance, says Vee

After staying single for a while following her break up with Neo, a former Big brother Naija housemate, singer, Victoria Adeyeye, popularly called Vee, appears to be giving love another consideration in her heart.

Her break up with Neo reportedly left Vee in a bad shape for sometime as it took her a while to confirm that she had truly parted ways with Neo after they fell in love during their stay at the BBN house.

Their love affair drew the attention of many while it lasted but none of them came out to disclose what led to their break up at a time when they seemed to be on the verge on walking down the aisle together.

While Neo moved on immediately after leaving Vee and started seeing another lady, Vee on the other hand kept a low profile and focused on her music as she continued to engage her fans on social media platforms about the progress of her career.

Vee seems to be tired of being single and wants to open up her heart to love again but this time on her terms as she revealed that she is ready to flex even if her next relationship does not work.

While speaking about how she overcame the fear of falling in love again, Vee revealed that she stopped fearing the things she doesn’t know, adding that “whether my relationship works or not, I am going to flex.

The social media influencer and brand ambassador further hinted that one thing that also helped her deal with the fear of falling in love was that “I stopped taking advice from certain people and started listening to myself”.

She confirmed in a Tweet shared on her personal account that it is about time to give love chance again.

