Why I want to work with Burna Boy —Chizzy Abig

As more Nigerian music acts continue to make big entrance into the European music industry and the rest of Africa with their songs and music chatting music charts, Turkish-based budding Nigerian music star, Umeh Chinaza Destiny, popularly known as Chizzy Abig has hinted about his desire to conquer the entertainment industry through music.

The singer who started his music career at the age of 17 and gained international success from his critically acclaimed single entitled Vibes with Rich Hendrixx in 2021 said his music career was influenced by some of Nigeria’s finest music legends who are of Igbo dialect including iLLBliss, Naeto C, Phyno among others.

Speaking about his next music project, the Check singer said he has an EP coming and he would love to also work with some of the top Nigerian music acts that will further show the music world that he is ready to hit the top of his game and stay relevant for many years on the scene.

Speaking about his music journey and his plans to put his music on the lips of many across the world, Chizzy Abig stated that music grew up in him as he understands the talent God has deposited in him and wants to explore the world with it, adding that the positive reactions that trailed his last single proved that he has what it takes to become one of the most talked about artistes on the music scene.

“I am working hard to put my craft in the spotlight and I am ready to work any top music acts that understand my vision. One artiste I am looking forward to working with is Burna Boy because he has an energy that matches my vibe anytime I hear him sing.”

Describing his music as Trap sound, he urged his fans to keep their support for his career going and promised never to let them down.

