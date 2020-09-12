I want to flatten my tummy

I am a 50 year old woman with four children and two grandchildren. Although I have been able to keep my figure, the latest lockdown which led me to stay home without exercises and lots of eating has made me to put on an excessive amount of weight most of which is in my tummy. I will appreciate your kind advice on how I can get rid of the fat in my tummy. Thanks.

Mama Twins (by SMS)

One of the fastest ways to reduce your tummy fat is the need to cut off your sugar intake. Sugar add in a lot of calories you are not even aware of from several sources such as sweets, soft drinks, alcohol, fruits among other sources. Once you remove sugar, you can finally give your body a chance to detox, heal and switch up to fat for fuel. Although you may feel very awful during the first three days of the ‘no sugar’ diet, things will quickly change in your favour and fat will start to fall off your body and tummy. Another quick way to get rid of your belly fat is to reduce your food intake and also stop snacking and eating at every hour of the day. Stick to a meal schedule and make sure you eat this particular time every day. This will help you increase absorption of the nutrients and also help your body switch in and out of burning fat.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

What I Told Trump About Christian Massacre Allegation ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, revealed his response to President Donald Trump over the American leader’s allegation that the Nigerian government was slaughtering Christians, telling him that the problem between cattle testers and farmers was a cultural thing rather than ethnicity or religion…

COMMENTARY: Four Reasons It’s Stupid To Compare Nigeria’s Petrol Prices With Other Countries, By Farooq Kperogi

In trying to justify Buhari’s latest callous hike in the price of petrol (amid a pandemic, no less), Buhari’s supporters increasingly sound like noisome idiots straining hard to be low-grade morons. Here are four reasons it’s stupid to compare Nigeria’s petrol prices with others…

Constitution Review: Middle Belt Congress Seeks Additional 19 States, Abolition Of Local Councils

Ahead of the proposed amendment of the 1999 Constitution by the Senate ad-hoc committee led by Senator Ovie Omo Agege, the Middle Belt Congress has submitted a memorandum to the Committee.

Investigation revealed that the MBC is seeking for the creation of an additional 19 states in the country to make the total number of states to 55…

50 Million Nigerians May Develop Mental Illness, Commit Suicide ― Expert

Contrary to what many people think, a mental health expert, Dr Jibril Abdulmalik has said that 50 million Nigerians stand a risk of developing mental health problems, and some culminating in suicide.

Dr Abdulmalik spoke at a one-day online training on mental health and suicide reportage for media practitioners in commemoration of the World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) 2020…