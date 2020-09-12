Can I wear contact lens everyday?

I recently changed from wearing regular eye glasses to contact lens because of the harm which the glasses were given my face. My problem now is the fear that wearing the contact lens every day may further injure the lens of my eyes. Kindly advise.

Omale (by SMS)

For lifelong glasses-wearers or those new to contacts, it can be difficult to determine how long to wear contacts each day. With a wide variety of lenses available, the specific directions and differences between the types of contacts can be intimidating and slightly overwhelming. Contact lenses range from daily and one-time wear styles, to FDA- approved overnight lenses, thus creating a variation in how long contact lenses can be worn. However, medical experts believe that one should be able to wear your contacts for a full day without any problem. This length of time can be as long as 16 hours a day for some people, but may only be eight hours a day for others. Typically, those with dry, sensitive eyes can’t wear contacts for as long as someone who does not suffer from these symptoms. If this is the case, switching to contacts specifically designed for dry, sensitive eyes could be beneficial. If you are new to contact lenses and have been wondering how long you should wear contact lenses for the first time, the same rules typically apply. Wearing contacts for the first time may initially cause some awareness, and it will take your body a couple minutes, hours, or even days to get accustomed to the sensation.

