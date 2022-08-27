I want my song to heal the depressed, save the world —Jemiriye 

Award-winning international music diva and cultural ambassador, Adeniyi Jemiriye, popularly known as Jemiriye has not stopped to be at her best in projecting the African culture through her music. In this interview by SEYI SOKOYA, the Nigerian Idol star speaks about her new project and career. Excerpts:

You are in the news lately with a new craft; could you let us know what it is all about?

I am glad to be out with a new work again. Recording Tambele was an interesting experience. When the inspiration to record came, I reached out to my producer, Olatunde Obajeun, who was in France at the time and I in the USA. I gave him an idea of the song and he said I should give him about a week. He worked on the beat when he got back to Nigeria, and I recorded my vocals at the Hot box studios, Pittsburgh PA USA. I had a few corrections to make on the beat, so I reached out to him again, and this time, he was in Amsterdam, so we kept going back and forth for a while, and I was preparing for the Picklesburgh festival (the biggest specialty Food Festival in America), at the same time.

It was very tight but I was not ready to rush the process. I love taking my time when recording, because I only want to give my best. So, we finally finished recording Tambele and then I had to catch my flight to Paris the day after for the Figas Festival. Thereafter, I had to coordinate with my team to get the master and finalise the entire recording process while in Paris. In summary, Tambele was worked on in four different countries and three continents, USA, France, Amsterdam and Nigeria.

What inspired the song Tambele?

The song came as a succour at a time of personal grief. The month of July was really tough for me. Firstly, I lost my beautiful, beloved goddaughter, Funmilola to sickle cell anaemia. It was painful for me as she was 20-years-old already.

I also lost my godmother, Mama K, same month. Then I travelled from the USA to France and Croatia, trying to distract myself from the pains. I finally found some answers in my soon to be released music entitled, “Tambele”. This song is for you, and for me. I choose happiness, I’m still broken, but amidst all, I choose to rise above my situation, and I hope you feel the same strength the song has given me.

Also, the inspiration for ‘Tambele’ came to me as result of what the world is going through right now. The post-Covid era brought about so much depression and mental health crisis. I was working on something entirely different, then I found myself singing Tambele bele bela be lamba. I didn›t know what I was saying, but I noticed I was smiling and excited while singing the song. So, I picked up my phone and started recording the new sound. Tambele means ‘happiness is free’. In my personal dictionary, Tambele is aimed at making you smile, dance and forget about your problems. I just want to see people genuinely happy; I want the song to help heal the depressed. The lyrics is a compilation of short funny stories about a small city where the people had their plenty issues that were solved by something as simple as palm wine and the new dance, Tambele.

What were the challenges like creating and recording the song?

The fact that the beat of the song was created in three different continents was a major challenge. Time differences was one of the major issues, communicating what I want exactly to my producer that was thousands of miles away was another, then working with my American studio engineers that are not 100 per cent inclined in Afropop. But we made it work perfectly at the end of the day. All their expertise and diversity brought the uniqueness to Tambele.

Are there plans for the visuals of the song?

We are currently working on the storyboard for the visual of Tambele, and we will be filming as soon as everything is finalised. Let me say in a month or so. And yes, I have other songs ready to be released, then the album follows. I’m excited.

Jemiriye is a vocal powerhouse that cannot be put in a box, what should fans expect from your album?

The album is scheduled for the end of the year. I’m super excited to share my body of work with the world. It has been about 20 years of recording. I can’t wait to share the album with the entire world.





How would you define your kind of music?

My kind of music is unique, I get inspired by personal experiences, sometimes a random smile from a child can make me pick my pen to write and put sounds together. My music is rooted in the African Highlife music, Afrobeat, Afropop, afrojazz, afrosoul, traditional Yoruba music and so on. I call it Afroclassic. It is a blend of so many experiences from my musical journey.

As a well travelled musician, how has your experience been and your thoughts on music from Africa?

Traveling around the world has been my biggest real life education. It helped me realise that there is no box, the only box is in your heart. The world is yours to conquer. Music from Africa is globally loved, it is very pleasing to my heart whenever I am in some parts of the world. I enjoy nice dinner or wine at nice restaurants, stores, events, radio and TV stations, then African music keeps coming up, and it feels just natural and beautiful, and my heart is filled with joy. Recently, I did two shows in Croatia on an Island in Dubrovnik and I was amazed at the reception of my music, the sing along and dances by my audience thrilled me.

Do you think the direction of music globally has changed in this post Covid era?

Yes, it has. The world became smaller without walls. Any music can trend and nobody cares where the music is coming from, people just want to be happy, and dance to tunes and I›m loving it.

How was growing up like and your passion for music?

I grew up in a home where music was part of our day to day activities. We wake up to pray every morning, and during morning devotions we have to sing before anything. My dad also had some interesting music collections from Jazz to RnB, Juju, Fuji, Afrobeat, Highlife, e.t.c. And I had my church choir experiences since I was age five. I always had my imaginary one million crowd and my pet bottle as a microphone in front of the mirror as a child, and I will perform for real.

Your fashion is unique and seems to be an extension of your music and personality; can you tell us more about it?

I love my root. I’m an African woman. I love to look good. I love luxury. I love jewelry, I love beads, I love to smell good, I love big and headwrap, I love to make a statement, so I always take my time to give my audience a show, not just music, but a total package, l don’t know how not to dress up.

What has been your memorable moments so far as a musician?

Singing at the baseball game, and becoming the first African to sing the baseball anthem at a live show at the Citizens Bank Park Stadium in Philadelphia in 2015, singing at the Pan African Women’s conference in South Africa with the legendary Winnie Mandela in attendance in 2005, having my song “Knocking on Heaven’s Door,” played at the World cup in Rio Brazil, singing at the legendary Ms Naomi Barbara King’s 90th birthday celebration and so on. Every stage is special to me.

How has your foundation put smiles on the faces of young people globally?

My foundation EWA Global initiative has touched the lives of so many youths and women across Africa, and we are working to do more to support young girls. We’re getting ready to go to Togo, Ivory coast, Nigeria, and Senegal for some outreach. EWA Global initiative is aimed at supporting youths and women in Africa. Helping the youth stay out of trouble by creating an enabling self-esteem for them to thrive and building their self esteem. We also give some incentives to African women to start a trade and support their families.

What is on your bucket list?

I want to travel the entire world.

What are three things people don’t know about you?

I love to cook. I’m a shy person and I’m very bad with roads, I use the GPS to drive to the same place for months.

