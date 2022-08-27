Noel Ifeanyi Alumona becomes first African to win 108-year-old AFS Award for Young Global Citizens

Noel Ifeanyi Alumona has beaten over 400 contestants to emerge the winner of the 2022 AFS Award for Young Global Citizens. ENIOLA OYEMOLADE discusses how the Enugu State indigene landed this win.

Noel Ifeanyi Alumona, a Nigerian student has become the first Nigerian and African to win the AFS Award for Young Global Citizens since its inception in 1914.

The award was presented to Alumona during the International Youth Day organised by the United Nations Global Communications Department, the AFS Intercultural Programs and The Youth Assembly.

Alumona, who is studying Special Education in Vanderbilt University, United States (US), also went home with a cash prize of $10,000.

The AFS Award for Young Global Citizens recognises the work of young people all over the world who are dedicated to making the world a more just, peaceful and tolerant place.

The AFS Award is in recognition of Alumona’s vigorous campaign to end violence against women and girls through proper orientation of boys on responsible behaviour.

The Enugu State indigene beat other 500 contestants after a strenuous and rigorous selection process and interviews, from where 10 finalists were selected.

A non-profit organisation and youth-focused group Alumona had formed on October 1, 2018, called “Boys Champion”, landed him the AFS Award win.

According to him, the idea for Boys Champion came to him after meeting Barack Obama as a 2018 Obama Foundation Fellow of the African Leaders programme in Johannesburg. He stated that the encounter changed his worldview and instilled in him a burning desire to make a positive difference in his community.

As a group, Boys Champion is dedicated to providing a safe space for young boys and teaching them to be part of the solution to ending societal violence and prejudice against women and girls in Nigerian communities.

The organisation has also continued to work closely with over 4,900 young volunteers in Nigeria on issues of gender-based violence, peace-building, special education, among others.

According to him, some unpleasant religious and cultural customs violate women’s rights, which is why Boys Champion launched the change campaign.

He also founded Hope for African Children, a community-based organisation in 2013, which increases access to education for children with disabilities and vulnerable children in underserved communities.

While noting that critical questions needed to be asked in order to chart the way forward for special education in Nigeria, Alumona explained that he spent over five years in the classroom teaching, monitoring and evaluating students’ performance in his community, Udenu Local Government Area, Enugu State, South-East, Nigeria.





He criticised the lack of attention paid to special education for children with learning disabilities and emotional behavioural disturbances, warning that neglecting these children does not reflect an inclusive education system, which every country should strive for.

“At the moment, Nigeria is at the end of the bridge on global rankings for special education support. I am happy to continue to offer my voice to conversations that will inspire change in Nigeria, Africa and across the world.

“As I always say, Africans will change Africa and I am happy to lead that change from my own community through Boys Champions and Hope for African Children,” he said.

As a Community Development Specialist, he pledged to continue working to improve access to education for vulnerable children, children displaced by Boko Haram and insurgent attacks, and millions of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

Through his Hope for African Children organisation, he also promised to always look out for victims of disasters and violent extremism in Nigeria.

As part of the youth mentorship program, Alumona said his organisation would hold a leadership conference in Enugu State, with speakers from the United Nations, Harvard University, and Vanderbilt University teaching participants about leadership.

He then urged the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, government agencies, and corporate organisations to participate in the project for youth empowerment and future leadership development.

Asides from being an Obama Foundation Fellow, Alumona is also a United States Institute of Peace Fellow, and United Nations Youth Assembly Delegate.

He is also a recipient of the African Youth Award, Nigerian Goodwill Ambassador Award and Volunteer of the Year Award by Appreciate Africa Network, Beijin, China.

Meanwhile, messages of congratulations have begun to pour in following Alumona’s victory.

President Muhammadu Buhari praised him for his selflessness and extolled his exceptional character and dedication to helping others, particularly for bringing global attention to his fatherland.

He also praised his tenacious campaign to end violence against women and girls by educating boys about responsible behaviour.

“The President prays that Almighty God will continue to lead, guide, and grant Alumona wisdom to serve his country and humanity,” spokesman Femi Adesina said in a statement.

The Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi also congratulated the “uncommon emergence of a young Nigerian of Enugu extraction,” adding that the government is ready to partner with Alumona and his organisation “for proper domiciliation of the impacts of this remarkable and colossal accomplishment within the fabrics of our immediate societies.”

The immediate past governor of the state, Sullivan Chime also described the honour as noble, while assuring that the future belongs to Enugu youths.

