I used to fart in my hand and smell it — BBTitan Housemate, Yvonne 

BBTitans
By Bisola Adigun
BBTitans Yvonne
Yvonne

BBTitans housemate, Yvonne has revealed one of the habits she had always had in the past.

According to her, she used to fart on her hands and smell it.

She made the confession during a rolling dice game on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old when asked to mention one of her weirdest habits during the game, she said; “I used to fart in my hand and smell it”.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Moment BBTitans housemates Yemi, Khosi caught kissing

She, however, stated that it was a long time ago before now.

