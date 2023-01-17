Ondo farmers protest govt’s failure to pay compensation for Rufus Giwa Polytechnic land

Cocoa farmers from some communities in Owo Local Government of Ondo State, on Tuesday, disrupted commercial activities, protesting the destruction and takeover of their farmlands by the state government without any compensation, saying the act has destroyed their source of livelihood.

The protesters who came from Ulura, Amurin, Oronaiye, Bobakanle, Opopogboro, Ago Adafin, Umoodun and other communities in Owo alleged the state government of forcefully taking over their land for the siting of the state polytechnic, Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, (RUGIPO) and never compensated them since 1978.

Speaking during the protest, two of the leaders, Chief Yahaya Oranaye and Adewale Owolabi Olura alleged the government of not fulfilling their promise and compensations after acquiring about 1,950 hectares of land from the farmers.

They explained that there was a mutual understanding between the farmers and the government that the compensations would be paid and would be assisted by the government with alternative Town Planning arrangements for future community expansions, stating however that no compensation was paid, while the lands were not returned to the original owners.

The Community leaders said, “Following the letter, the Hon. Commissioner had a meeting with the community on 1/11/2022, promising to address their complaints. They (government officials) equally promised to call another meeting within two weeks from that date.

“They have failed to call the meeting. Now bulldozers are on the site destroying the people’s farms and means of livelihood and we have to cry out before the government kills all of us.

“We are in a difficult position on this matter. I can confirm to you that the Government never paid compensation to us (land owners). The government only did enumeration, which even confirmed that we are even the owners of the land used for the polytechnic’s site.

“If we don’t handle this matter very well and urgently, it may lead to serious avoidable crises. Our lands were taken, we have no other place to go, we are not compensated, the 25 percent release of the acquired land extant policy of the Government has not been applied in our case, and now the same state government is destroying our means of livelihood for the purpose of cattle business,” he said.

They explained that the cocoa farmers from the communities had written to the state governor in September 2022, protesting over the current order to release part of their land for the expansion of the school.

In a letter signed by their Lawyer, Barrister Femi Emmanuel Emodamori, the people said, “although the successive Governments in the state have failed to fulfil the promises made to our clients in terms of payment of compensation and community expansion plans, they have been fully cooperating with the state government and peacefully channelling their grievances in this regard.





“However, based on the general rapid population growth over the past 44 years when the land was acquired from Our Clients, their growth, expansion and/or development is now completely hindered by non-availability of land.

“The greater portion of the massive land acquired from Our Clients is completely unused and may never be needed for the purpose of its acquisition, based on statistical comparison of lands prescribed for the establishment of Universities and Polytechnics by the relevant regulatory agencies and lands acquired in other parts of the State for the establishment of other public higher institutions like Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State College of Medicine, Adeyemi University of Education and Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), and/or Ondo State Government agencies, which can be verified from the relevant Ministries land acquired for Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo is more than three times the size of the land acquired for Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko; it is 18 times the size of the land of OAUSTECH, Okitipupa, and 19 times the size of the land of UNIMED, Ondo.

In fact, Rufus Giwa Polytechnic’s land is more than twice the size of the land of all the other above public higher institutions combined.

“The 1,955 Hectares acquired from our Clients for the establishment of the Polytechnic would therefore appear to be completely excessive in the first place.

“EXTANT ONDO STATE GOVERNMENT’S POLICY ON THE RELEASE OF ACQUIRED LANDS: Your Excellency, from our brief, the Ondo State Government had as far back as 2007, developed a comprehensive policy on the release of parts of the lands acquired from communities and families back to them for expansion and developments, especially where compensations were not paid.

“From the facts made available to us, the State Government has implemented this policy by releasing 25% of some acquired lands to their original owners, while in some cases, the Government even released 100% of such acquired lands, to enhance community growth and development.

“It is on this premise that Our Clients are passionately appealing to Your Excellency, as the custodian of all lands in the State by virtue of S.1 of the Land Use Act, for at least 25% of the acquired land to be released to them in line with the extant policy of the State Government,” the lawyer said.

The aggrieved cocoa farmers, however, called on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the State Commissioner for Infrastructure, Land and Housing, Engr Raimi Aminu, to urgently intervene.