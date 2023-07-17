Former Big Brother Titans contestant and emerging reality TV star, Yemi Cregx, experienced an outpouring of love and support from his dedicated fanbase recently.

Known as the Cregx Force, these passionate fans organized a special event to demonstrate their unwavering loyalty to their favourite ex-contestant.

In a heartwarming display, the Cregx Force presented Yemi with extraordinary gifts that showcased their adoration.

Among the lavish presents were a luxurious Mercedes Benz, a generous sum of one million Naira, and a collection of other high-end items.

While the popular TV show, Big Brother Titans, has come to an end, its impact on viewers continues to resonate as they shower their favourite housemates with admiration.

Yemi Cregx, in particular, has captured the hearts of many fans who spare no expense in demonstrating their support for him.

Videos circulating online captured the joyous moment as Yemi received his well-deserved gifts from his devoted stan family.

Watch Video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reality Tving (@realitytving)

