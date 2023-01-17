VIDEO: Moment BBTitans housemates Yemi, Khosi caught kissing

”I hope you are not going to try to kiss me?”

Barely 3 days in the Big Brother house, some housemates have started bonding, with Khosi and Yemi sharing their first kiss.

In a video clip obtained by Tribune Online, the lovebirds were seen giving each other passionate kisses.

Many netizens have expressed their admiration for the new couple after seeing a video of them kissing online.

During their chat, Khosi asked Yemi, ”I hope you are not going to try to kiss me?”

Yemi replied, ”Nooooo, I promise I’m not trying to.

Khosi then replied saying, ”I can’t believe anything you tell me”.

Khosi added, “I like you.

Yemi replied, “I understand.”

See video below: