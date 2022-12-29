I used to be a rough driver in Lagos but not anymore — Omotola Jalade

Screen diva, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde is back in Nigeria after staying in the US for a while. But the actress expressed shock as to how driving in the US changed her mentality about driving in Lagos again.

The mother of two who is married to a pilot husband in a video shared on Instagram said since she returned to Nigeria she has been driving courteously as against the situation before she travelled.

For her, driving in the US changed her mindset totally and she couldn’t return to driving the way she did in Nigeria before she left for the US.

“This is here I am driving carefully in Lagos and everybody keeps driving past me. This is what driving abroad does to you. I can’t even believe it. This same with my truck back in the day in Lagos and driving so rough and bullying other road users. People just drive past me now and I am just wondering if it is me.”