Militants Burn Down 10 Houses in Enugu

A group of militants allegedly burnt 10 houses belonging to another group in the community at Nkanu East Local Government of Enugu State on Wednesday morning.

According to a source, some of the houses burnt belonged to the murdered traditional ruler, Igwe Emmanuel Mba; former local government chairman, Hon Ejike Ani, and his younger brother, Agozie Ani.

Mr Agozie Ani who spoke with journalists decried that everything in his house was razed down.

“Over ten houses were burnt in Oruku from 25th December 2022, including my own, Hon Ejike Ani and the late Igwe Emmanuel Mba’s houses.

“They also shot and killed one man on Christmas Day. Our crime was supporting Gov Ugwuanyi’s peace deal on Oruku – Umuode crises, and he abandoned us,” Ani lamented.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the shooters have been terrorising the area’s people, killing and setting opponents’ houses ablaze after the Enugu State Government set up a judicial panel into the Oruku – Umuode communal conflict.

The panel’s findings and recommendations have since been submitted to the state government, but not much has been heard about its implementation.

These recent killings had brought 12 on the list of indigenes of the Communities murdered by gunmen believed to be working for some influential personalities, including a military general involved in the protracted communal conflict in the area in the last two years.